So Sad: Man Drowns While Proposing Under Water To His Longtime Girlfriend
- By Bossip Staff
Man Drowns Will Proposing To His Girlfriend Underwater
According to the NY Daily News, a Louisiana man recently drowned during a beautiful vacation in Tanzania as he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, who never even got the chance to give him her answer. Kenesha Antoine posted a heartbreaking Facebook post on earlier this week that her boyfriend, Steven Weber Jr., died while he popped the big question underwater.
“I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you, but everything I love about you I love more every day,” it reads.
Weber can then be seen in video flipping the note over to show the other side — “Will you marry me?” the sign asks — before pulling out a ring box and flipping it open.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.