DMX Reportedly Returns To Def Jam; Signs New Deal With The Iconic Label

DMX Reportedly Inks New Deal With Def Jam

According to XXL, legendary rapper DMX is back where he solidified himself as an icon.

Def Jam has confirmed with that the former Ruff Ryders rapper has recently signed a new record deal with the historic rap label. If you recall, from the 1990s through the early 2000s, DMX was one of Def Jam’s top-selling artists. Releasing five albums overall for the label, including his two classic LPs, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, which both dropped in the same year.

After being released from a West Virginia prison in January after serving a one-year prison sentence for tax evasion, the rap legend has been staying busy performing at old-school rap shows and recording music with longtime collaborator and friend Swizz Beatz.

Swizz confirmed the great news of DMX’s re-signing during his interview with Power 105.1.’s The Breakfast Club. He feels that X’s new deal will bring him back to his legendary status.