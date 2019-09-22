Show Me The Money: Cory Booker Reportedly Needs To Raise $1.7 Million Before October Or He’ll Drop Out

Cory Booker’s Presidential Run Could Be Over If He Fails To Get Donations

According to ABC News, Cory Booker‘s presidential campaign could be over soon.

Booker’s campaign manager Addisu Demissie says that the candidate needs to raise almost $1.7 million before Sept. 30 to stay in the presidential race. Demissie explains that Booker would not meet the “increase in the DNC’s debate-qualifying thresholds, which would require significant funds to meet” without help from the public.

The $1.7 million is the minimum amount Booker needs to collect to keep his campaign going. Per Demissie, the candidate has to raise as much money as possible so that he can put together a competitive campaign plan. Earlier this year raised $4.5 million and spent $5.3 million. This is behind the top tier Democratic candidates. But, he’s not the only presidential hopeful in this position. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke both generated fewer funds than Booker.