In (Shocking!) White Folks News: Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Are Donezo Already

Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Break Up But Stay Friends

If you’ve been following the ups and downs of Miley Cyrus’ roller coaster romantic life we’ve got another pressing update for you! After rebounding from her marriage’s end with Kaitlynn Carter, the two have now split according to PEOPLE.

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up,” says a source. “They’re still friends.” “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider adds, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Carter and Cyrus were seen together as recently as September 14th in Los Angeles. Do you think Miley should take some time to be single? Or will she probably move on with someone else soon? Who do you think would be a perfect match for her?