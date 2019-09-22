He Ain’t Come To Play: DaBaby Throws A Punch Towards Fan Who Tries To Snatch His Chain During Performance [Video]

DaBaby Punches A Fan That Tries To Grab His Chain

Anyone who gets into it with DaBaby at this point has to know what they’re getting themselves into, because he’s shown time and time again that he is absolutely not to be played with. But apparently, one fan at a recent concert didn’t get the message.

On Friday night, the North Carolina rapper was performing at the Prime Festival in Lansing, Michigan. During his set, video footage posted by the folks over at TMZ shows a fan reaching up to him, seemingly to snatch the jewelry right off his neck. When he makes contact DaBaby’s chain, the performer immediately throws a punch and then retreats to the stage to avoid anyone else in the crowd trying something similar.

See for yourself down below:

As we mentioned previously, people should really know by now that DaBaby is ’bout it. He famously posted before and after shots of a fellow Carolina rapper who tried to follow him around while he was shopping at Louis Vuitton. He was also recently sentenced to probation for an incident outside a Walmart that turned deadly.