Feeling This Hairstyle? Toya Wright Chops Off Her Inches & Gets A Sleek Short Cut

Toya Wright Cuts Her Hair

Toya Wright is known for having a head full of healthy hair under her weaves and she’s showing off a new look. The businesswoman/reality star is showing off a sleek short cut courtesy of Atlanta hairstylist Hair By Latise.

She also showed video on her story of Latise chopping off inch after inch of her tresses.

Toya also added that her boo thang Robert Rushing is none too pleased by the haircut but hopefully he’ll get over it.

Toya loves to be candid with fans about her hair care and maintenance. She previously revealed that after the birth of her baby Reign Rushing, she suffered hair loss caused by postpartum alopecia.

Toya detailed dealing with her thinning mane in an IG post;