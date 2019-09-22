Hi Hater: Ben Carson Is Still Out Here Trashing Trans Rights And Putting The Dud In HUD

Ben Carson Denies Referring To Transgender Women As “Big Hairy Men” After SF Comments Go Public

Once upon a time, Dr. Ben Carson was hailed as a medical genius but ever since it was discovered his politics are anything but progressive and his regard for his own race is questionable at best he keeps on making shaky moves — the latest of which was documented by the Washington Post.

According to WaPo reports, while visiting HUD’s San Francisco office this week Carson expressed concern about “big, hairy men” trying to gain access to women’s homeless shelters during an internal meeting. Three people present told the WaPo they interpreted Carson’s remarks as an attack on transgender women. Carson’s comments visibly shocked the 50 or so staffers in attendance at the Tuesday meeting, and at least one woman walked out in protest, witnesses to the comments said.

Two of the agency staffers said that Carson also lamented that society no longer seemed to know the difference between men and women.

SMH. Seriously. WTF. This is coming from the Housing and Urban Development SECRETARY. We’re talking about a group of people who are often subjected to worse housing discrimination than ANYONE. Often subjected to being shunned by their own families. Often in more need of housing than most other groups of people. And the highest government official in the department tasked with making sure AMERICANS in need of shelter talks about them. LIKE This?

Another government official told the WaPo that Carson has repeatedly mocked transgender people in internal meetings in Washington.

“His overall tone is dismissive and joking about these people,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It’s disrespectful of the people we are trying to serve.”

Of course once the reports hit the media a HUD senior official released a statement that said:

“The Secretary does not use derogatory language to refer to transgendered individuals. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”

The official, who asked not to be named because he wasn’t present at the meetings in SF or Washington, said Carson was referring to men who pretend to be women to gain access to battered women’s shelters — and not singling out transgender women as “big, hairy men.”

Who would you believe though? The officials at the meetings or the one who wasn’t?

According to the three officials at the meeting in San Francisco, Carson prefaced his remarks about transgender people by saying he believed in fairness and equality, but not “special rights” for any class of people.

Carson said that “transgender people should get the same rights as everyone else, but they don’t get to change things for everybody else,” according to one staffer who took notes during the meeting.

There have already been calls for Carson’s resignation.

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat from Virginia called the remarks “revolting,” according to The Hill.

“These comments only affirm that his recent efforts to erase the Equal Access Rule are rooted in ignorance, not sound policy. By allowing shelters to discriminate against transgender Americans, the Secretary is putting lives in danger,” she said.

We agree. PLEASE American people make it stop.