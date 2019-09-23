Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Emmy Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

 

Check Out Some Of The Best Looks From This Year’s Emmy Awards

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards went down on Sunday, September 22 and all of your favorite celebs were dressed to the nines.

 

Zendaya picked an all green ensemble that seriously stole the show

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Angela Bassett stunned on the carpet

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Niecy Nash was in the building with all her bawwwdy on display

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Kerry Washington stunned in some seriously bold pants

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Taraji P. Henson looked like royalty in her red and pink number

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

While Ava DuVernay was the epitome of elegance

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

And of course she brought the Exonerated 5 with her to celebrate the success of When They See Us

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

And Viola Davis was looking classy in a black and white number

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Regina King showed up and showed out

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Laverne Cox did NOT come to play

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

And you already know Billy Porter is always one to watch on the red carpet

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

You decide: who looked more bangin’?!

