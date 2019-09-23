Azealia Banks Crackily Called Rihanna “Fat” And “Old” And Got DRAGGED Back To Her Dungeon Of Irrelevance

Azealia Banks Slams Rihanna

Sentient Dark Crystals extra Azealia Banks is back hating black success again. This time she is hating on Rihanna and her Savage X Fenty Amazon show from wayyyyy outside the club. Her couch, actually. For some reason, Banks went on a long a$$ IG rant about Rihanna including this lovely Hallmark card:

“We will have no f***ing fat black icons on this f***ing side”

What a delightful woman. OF course, you must remember she had very similar nasty criticisms of Lizzo and her weight. It’s just…please just take this L and the dragging that has commenced. Ridiculous.