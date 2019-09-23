Um, What?! Here’s How Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Made Whole A$$ Fools Of Themselves At The Emmys
Kim And Kendall Have Embarrassing Twitter Moment
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner really just had one easy job at the Emmys: present an award for Outstanding Competition Program. The could have said anything. They just had to get their little intro off and go about their night.
However, the teleprompter hit them with some shade and they read it anyway:
“Our family knows first-hand that compelling television comes from real people being themselves,” said Kim.
Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted,” Jenner added.
This prompted the crowd to laugh all up in their faces. Really? First-hand experience of “real people” being “themselves”…on KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS?! Child. Please. Peep the comedy.
“Kim Kardashian: “Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.”
Kendall Jenner: “Telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted.”
The rest of us:
#Emmys”
“DID THE AUDIENCE JUST LAUGH AT KIM KARDASHIAN SAYING “Real people telling real stories about themselves” at the #Emmys?!?
I truly thought I heard them laugh at her for that line. Y’all so shady 😂”
“Did the #Emmys audience just laugh at Kim Kardashian? I don’t think she was telling a joke.”
“The audience laugh when Kim Kardashian said her family knows about real people. #Emmys”
“We are family… I got all my sisters with me” playing as Kim and Kendall come out… without their other sisters #Emmys
“Ummmmm did the crowd really just laugh at Kim and Kendall when Kim said their family knows what it’s like to be real people living their real lives???? #Emmys”
“The #Emmys audience laughed at Kim and Kendall when they were talking about how reality shows are all about REAL people living their lives”
“so kim and kendall are at the espys doing their speech and the audience laughs at kim. how rude 😒”
“Wait. Did the entire audience laugh at Kim Kardashian And Kendall when they were talking on stage?? #Emmys #Emmys2019”
“Was anyone else slightly uncomfortable when the audience laughed at Kim and Kendall when they said “Real people telling real stories about themselves”.. I don’t think they were joking haha. Kendall looked so uncomfortable and Kim’s face just tightened up.. #Emmys”
crying at Kim and Kendall looking pissed because they didn’t understand why people were laughing lmfaooooo #Emmys2019
