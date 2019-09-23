Billy Porter Makes History As The First Openly Gay Black Man To Win An Emmy For Lead Actor In A Drama Series
To call Billy Porter a trailblazer would be an understatement.
On Sunday night, Porter won an Emmy for his work on FX’s Pose, making him the first openly gay black man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. It was a stacked category, but Billy came out victorious over Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), and Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us).
As if it’s not a big enough accomplishment already just to win, this also happened to be Porter’s first Emmy nomination–though he was previously nominated for a Golden Globe for his work on Pose. As The Week pointed out, Billy is now only an Oscar away from reaching EGOT status, previously winning a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album with Kinky Boots.
History-making aside, Billy Porter looked damn good doing it!
View this post on Instagram
THE MOMENT HAS ARRIVED HUNTIES! #ad With my @KetelOne_US martini in hand, taking a moment to reflect on dreaming the impossible and making it a reality. Growing up, there was never representation of someone who looked like me… So to live in my truth, be loved for being who I am and standing proud as the first openly gay, black man to walk the #EmmyAwards red carpet as a Lead Actor Drama nominee… Y’all just don’t know what this moment means to me. Here’s to celebrating 50 years of life, 30 years of hard work and learning to embrace the JOY! This isn’t for me… It’s for US! Now let’s go shut this thing down ya’ll! 🍸DrinkMarvelously #EmmyAwards #KetelOne #Beanexample 📸 by @santiagraphy / @gettyimages Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by @heyannabee Wearing custom @michaelkors collection Custom Hat by @stephenjonesmillinery Fine Jewels by @oscarheyman Nails by @cndworld @nailzbyvee
Congrats on such a major achievement, 50-years-old never looked so good.
