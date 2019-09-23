Diversity Where? RuPaul Answers Emmys Question About Lack Of POC Among His ‘Drag Race’ Staff

RuPaul Gets Questioned About Lack Of POC Among Show Staff

Sunday evening marked the 71st Annual Emmy Awards, and during the ceremony, RuPaul walked away with a gold trophy in hand as RuPaul’s Drag Race won for Best Reality-Competition Program.

When RuPaul and his team took the stage to accept the award, Twitter (and everyone with eyes) couldn’t help but notice something about the staff: The entire group of people accompanying him onstage looked nothing like RuPaul.

After winning the award and heading to the press room, Ru answered questions from press, and Danielle Young couldn’t help but ask about the diversity–or lack thereof–among the staff on the show.

Unsurprisingly, there really wasn’t a direct answer to the question itself, but the non-answer was just as telling. You can watch the exchange down below and decide for yourself if RuPaul’s answer to the question is satisfactory.