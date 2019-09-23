Beef Over: Rocko And Future Squash Their Beef And Reunite Onstage In Atlanta

Rocko And Future Squash Beef And Reunite On Stage In Atlanta

This summer, Future and Meek Mill have been traveling across North America on their Legendary Nights Tour along with Megan Thee Stallion & YG.

Last night, their tour stopped in Future’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia and the show did not disappoint. Future brought out 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and more, but the biggest surprise of the night was the rapper bringing out his former business partner Rocko.

It was widely reported the two have been at odds for a while now over Futures’ old record contract. Future wanted to be freed, while Rocko just wanted what was agreed upon when the contract was signed initially, which caused some tension. In the summer of 2017, we reported that Future refused to pay Rocko his portion of his summer tour earning–but Rocko wanted his coins!

Future took to social around that same time to call Rocko a “con artist” after reports surfaced that he asked the judge to freeze Future’s accounts. Rumors circulated that this contract fulfillment is why Future ended up releasing two back-to-back projects along with several other albums and mixtapes over the past few years.

Looks like all is good now and they may have come to terms with the old contract dispute. Either way, the city of Atlanta rejoiced and celebrated while Future and Rocko performed “Chosen One” for the first time in half a decade live in ATL.

The crowd went crazy!

Check out some fan reactions to their long-awaited reunion down below:

Future brought out Rocko to perform Chosen One in the A? 😢 pic.twitter.com/CoVWI8TGN4 — Dapper Daddy (@JohnTheDapperDJ) September 23, 2019

Future and Rocko can go back to making music together now pic.twitter.com/cPpgxLCuQZ — Nomi Malone 🏁 (@amazontrollop) September 23, 2019

Seeing Rocko & Future together felt good. Like that’s some real ATL shit. — QUE (@BADDIEQUE) September 23, 2019

Future and Rocko performing together > Destiny Child reunion — Keeks (@Prime_Keke) September 23, 2019