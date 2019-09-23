Emmys So Black-ish: Funniest Tweets From The 2019 Emmy Awards

Forget the Emmys, Rihanna is making popcorn on Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/a5WYznhjYl — Ira thee Third (@ira) September 23, 2019

Hilarious Tweets From 2019 Emmys

The 2019 Emmys were another mildly entertaining spectacle sprinkled with magical moments like Billy Porter making history, Jharrell Jerome collecting what was owed to him and our fave Black actresses slayyyying the carpet.

While still not very exciting, we enjoyed this year’s Black-ish Emmys that celebrated emerging talent who captivated audiences with unforgettably powerful performances in another amazing year for creatives of color in Hollywood.

I identify as Billy Porter’s reaction while Rupaul is accepting an Emmy #Emmys pic.twitter.com/FuhLQijnal — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) September 23, 2019

