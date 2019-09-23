Emmys So Black-ish: Funniest Tweets From The 2019 Emmy Awards
Hilarious Tweets From 2019 Emmys
The 2019 Emmys were another mildly entertaining spectacle sprinkled with magical moments like Billy Porter making history, Jharrell Jerome collecting what was owed to him and our fave Black actresses slayyyying the carpet.
While still not very exciting, we enjoyed this year’s Black-ish Emmys that celebrated emerging talent who captivated audiences with unforgettably powerful performances in another amazing year for creatives of color in Hollywood.
Peep the funniest tweets and memes from the 2019 Emmys on the flip.
Forget the Emmys, Rihanna is making popcorn on Instagram Live
I identify as Billy Porter’s reaction while Rupaul is accepting an Emmy #Emmys
Billy Porter was like
Black people.
Christina Applegate wants Jenny McCarthy dead
Gwyneth’s face at the end.
Continue Slideshow
Me showing up 25 minutes late to a meeting I’m presenting at
Billy Porter looking like the cocaine drug lord in a Netflix series about gays who run their operation out of AirBnB
