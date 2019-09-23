Here’s What Happened When Tristan Thompson Posted & Deleted Khloe K. Thirst On Instagram
Tristan Thompson Posts & Deletes Khloe K. Comment
Just when you think Tristan & Khloe are D O N E another storyline pops up in one of Hollyweird’s most delicious guilty pleasure sagas that took YET ANOTHER toxic twist this past weekend.
Mmhmm, a manipulative twist on Instagram where Tristan posted and deleted a thirsty comment on Khloe K’s page like no one could possibly see it and stirred up even more Kardashain Khaos across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Tristan’s post and delete on the flip.
@eensley95 isn’t having it!
Not at Tristan Thompson commenting under Khloe’s post talking bout “Perfection 😍.” Apparently not if you cheated.
@tah_tender is ready for the block party
Nah khloe should block Tristan 😭 as if he actually unfollowed her after he cheated twice, PUBLICLY 😫
@EndangeredThot is joking but that’s exactly what happened. Tristan probably never left.
Tristan walking back into the Kardashian house after Khloe takes him back……again
@TheyLoveSosaaaa should know Trista ain’t going anywhere
Now, Trifling third trimester Tristan Thompson knows Khloe is weak and he wrong af for that. Leave her alone.
@EndangeredThot is all of us (who love watching a trainwreck)
Me everytime Khloe takes Tristan back
@__tegaah__ is already looking ahead the inevitable next chapter
Tristan Thompson commented on Khloe K’s picture? He’s about to hit her up with the “hey, how’ve you been??” 😂😂😂
Continue Slideshow
@__MVPri is clearly not about that toxic life
N*ggas so toxic. 😂 why is tristan thompson commenting on khloe’s picture on ig with heart eyes.
@floreona is just as nosey as the rest of us
I had to go see with my own eyes. Tristan really went to comment on Khloe’s picture. Mmen!!!!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.