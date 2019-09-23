Kanye West Swarmed By Handsy Wyoming Residents

Calabasas wasn’t remote or white enough for Kanye so the rapper has been spending tons of time at the $14 million Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming that he and Kimmy Cakes purchased for their family. We had no idea there were paparazzi in Wyoming but apparently they go where the Wests go because this shot of Kanye being swarmed by a handsy crowd in Cody, Wyoming was too good for us to pass up! This one is begging for a storyline — give it a try. Caption This!

In case you missed it, Wyoming life hasn’t been entirely uneventful for the Wests. After Kim posted a video on her IG story September 15 showing the couple riding behind and alongside antelopes on ATV’s there were some folks who were upset, but Radar Online is reporting that no formal complaints were lodged.

The Public Information Officer for the Cody Police Department in Wyoming exclusively told RadarOnline that no complaints against the couple have been formally filed, as there is “no law against chasing them or riding alongside them.”

“Residents are set in their ways,” the Public Information Officer told Radar. “It’ll be a learning curve for them to get used to the way people are around here.” He said how while the community welcomes the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper to the area, not everyone is happy about their move. “It is a quiet place,” he said. “There are some who are upset about the move. Some are apprehensive. Because of their notoriety and headlines, people are scratching their heads. People don’t like when you move from out of state and try to change the way the people are around here. The residents are down to earth and private.” “Most people feel like me though,” he said. “They’re far enough out of town and they have no neighbors. I hope they enjoy their ranch.”

The West’s new home includes 1442 acres of land and eight lodging units. BALLIN’!