Jharrel Jerome Wins Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy, Dedicates Speech To ‘The Exonerated Five’ [Video]

Now, THIS was some excellence…

Jharrel Jerome Wins Emmy

A “When They See Us” actor was thoroughly seen during last night’s Emmys.

Jharrel Jerome won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Television at the 2019 Emmys for his role as Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us.” The actor accepted his award and gave a shoutout to his Afro-Latino heritage. Jerome is the first Afro-Latino to win for acting, he is also the youngest winner for Lead Actor in a Limited Series in Emmy history.

“It’s an honor. It’s a blessing, and I hope this is a step forward for Dominicans, for Latinos, for Afro-Latinos. It’s about time we are here. I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now, just chilling, waiting for my mom’s cooking. But I am here in front of my inspirations,” he told reporters backstage.

He also acknowledged the Exonerated Five; Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise who tearfully watched in the audience and raised their fists in solidarity.

“This is for Raymond, Yusef, Antron, Kevin, and King Korey Wise. Thank you.”

Congrats Jharrel!