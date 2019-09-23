For Your Viewing Pleasure: Netflix Drops “Official Teaser” For Breaking Bad Flick ‘El Camino’ [Video]

Netflix Official Teaser For Breaking Bad Movie ‘El Camino’

It’s almost that time. Netflix is preparing to drop the Breaking Bad movie event that fans have long clamored for, El Camino.

Today, we get the official teaser for El Camino starring Aaron Paul.

There have been VERY limited details released about this film. Will Bryan Cranston appear? Will other Breaking Bad cast members appear? What the hell will happen to Jesse Pinkman???

Press play down bottom to watch the sneak peek…

Sounds like Jesse isn’t quite scot-free.