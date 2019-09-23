(Still) Can’t Raise A Man: K. Michelle Doubles Down On ‘Men Are Not Good People’ Comments

Fair or foul???

K. Michelle Says “Men Are Not Good People”

K. Michelle isn’t backing down from controversial comments she made on an Atlanta radio show. K was a guest on V-103 Atlanta’s “The Morning Culture” and she told Frank Ski, Jade Novah and JR that she “doesn’t think men are good people.”

Why? Well because of all the hurt men continuously cause with their actions.

“I don’t think men are good people,” said K. “The reason for that is for men to do things that they consider small in the flesh like cheating. You know that that’s going to destroy your partner but you do it anyway. That’s not a mistake. We’ve watched the same story over and over again and just because I am a woman I’m supposed to accept your betrayal. You’re taking advantage of my love for you and I’m supposed to be the one behind you riding or dying. I’m not dying with nobody.”

She also added that she empathizes with fans who often share their stories of heartbreak and betrayal.

“They tell me the most disgusting of stories that I couldn’t even believe. Sometimes men, the wrong men, will stunt your growth as a woman.”

Interestingly enough, the last time we checked K was still dating her dentist bae Dr. Kastan Sims. In July she told fans that they were three years in and “still here.”

So is HE not a good person, K?

The songstress isn’t backing down from any criticism. She captioned a clip of her “The Morning Culture” appearance saying, “I said what I said and feel what I feel. I stand behind that 10 toes.”

She also added on Twitter that “cheating is not an accident.”

Cheating is not an accident 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/GBVrDzfwIb — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 21, 2019

What do YOU think??? Are men “not good people?”