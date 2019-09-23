People Ain’t Isht: Demi Moore Says Her Mother Was Paid $500 To Let Man Rape Her At Age 15 [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Demi Moore Recounts Being Raped As A Teen By Man Who Paid Her Mother

Demi Moore recently sat down with Diane Sawyer to detail some of the most traumatic parts of her childhood that she also wrote about in her new memoir, Inside Out.

Moore says that her mother used to take her to bars to get mens’ attention and after one night out, she was raped by an older man who then asked her “How does it feel to be wh***d out for $500?”

Very, very dark stuff. Press play below to watch Demi tell the whole story.

Talk about the epitome of the worst f***ing mother on earth.

