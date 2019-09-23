Keep Up With Your Kids: Kourtney And Scott Deflecting From Daughter’s Face-Clawing To Beat Up Corey Gamble Crumbled Twitter

Kourtney And Scott Are Called Out Over Corey Gamble Spat

Yikes! It looks like Kourtney and Scott’s dinner clash with Corey Gamble is biting them back in their butts. We reported earlier that the co-parents would get into a screaming match with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend after he asserted that their daughter would be spanked if it were up to him. Scott got highly OFFENDED after Corey said P, 5-years-old, would get her “a** whooped” if she had scratched him in the face.

Corey let Scott know that “a** whooping” was a euphemism for popping the child to let her know that her behavior was out-of-pocket, but his explanation was too late. For about ten minutes of the KUWTK episode, Scott and Kourtney ganged up on Corey. Kourtney expressed that she would NEVER leave her kids alone with him after the exchange. The whole thing was a huge mess!

Last night, Kourtney maintained her view of “beating” as not being an option but folks think she’s deflecting! What IS her version of discipline? Or are her kids just out here clawing people like Freddy Kruger, for free???

And in my opinion beating children is not the way to “get your kids in check”. When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them. #KUWTK https://t.co/sPTc1ljpMU — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 23, 2019

Interesting side note, Kim and Kris appeared to be on Corey’s side throughout the argument, Oop!

I noticed Kim was on Cory side about the kids #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/LoaGcfwp07 — Ashlei Ellzey (@Ashlei_Ellzey) September 23, 2019

So what is the answer? Kourtney has yet to address P’s scratching incident without naming Corey was “cruel” for his input. Does it sound like deflecting to YOU? Viewers thought so, and now it’s blowing up on twitter…

And can we just take a moment and see how Scott and Kourtney totally flipped that situation away from their bad ass daughter into the angry black man Corey🤦🏾‍♀️ #KUWTK — jewel_xoxo (@thelaststop1983) September 23, 2019

Yikes! Hit the flip to see how folks are calling Scott and Kourtney out for being obtuse disciplinarians.