Keep Up With Your Kids: Kourtney And Scott Deflecting From Daughter’s Face-Clawing To Beat Up Corey Gamble Crumbled Twitter
Kourtney And Scott Are Called Out Over Corey Gamble Spat
Yikes! It looks like Kourtney and Scott’s dinner clash with Corey Gamble is biting them back in their butts. We reported earlier that the co-parents would get into a screaming match with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend after he asserted that their daughter would be spanked if it were up to him. Scott got highly OFFENDED after Corey said P, 5-years-old, would get her “a** whooped” if she had scratched him in the face.
Corey let Scott know that “a** whooping” was a euphemism for popping the child to let her know that her behavior was out-of-pocket, but his explanation was too late. For about ten minutes of the KUWTK episode, Scott and Kourtney ganged up on Corey. Kourtney expressed that she would NEVER leave her kids alone with him after the exchange. The whole thing was a huge mess!
Last night, Kourtney maintained her view of “beating” as not being an option but folks think she’s deflecting! What IS her version of discipline? Or are her kids just out here clawing people like Freddy Kruger, for free???
Interesting side note, Kim and Kris appeared to be on Corey’s side throughout the argument, Oop!
So what is the answer? Kourtney has yet to address P’s scratching incident without naming Corey was “cruel” for his input. Does it sound like deflecting to YOU? Viewers thought so, and now it’s blowing up on twitter…
Yikes! Hit the flip to see how folks are calling Scott and Kourtney out for being obtuse disciplinarians.
Yikes, at the slapping GIF!
‘It’s funny. They lay with black men and never have heard the term. “I’ll whoop their a**es.”’
‘I am so tired of @kourtneykardash’s bullsh*t! Defending Penelope scratching her nanny shows her horrible parenting skills. She is raising her kids to be as lazy, stupid, rude, and entitled as she is. #KourtneyKardashian is the worst. #KUWTK“
“#KUWTK Look how quick Scott shut the f*ck up and apologized the moment Corey said he’d whoop his ass. He didn’t see that comin’ thinkin’ he can just disrespect Corey like that.”
“Scott flaring up on Corey and no one saying anything but then Corey flaring up and all the sudden Scott thinks things are out of control #KUWTK“
Continue Slideshow
“Y’all have never been around black families sounds like. Corey wasn’t out of line. That’s literally how my “aunties” used to talk to my mom about me and my siblings if we were acting out. Y’all dramatic. #KUWTK“
Kourt and Scott need to put this kinda energy into disciplining their bad a** kids instead of being upset over a comment #KUWTK
“so mason tryna fight kids at school and kourtney still lets his bad ass out with his friends now she’s trying to victimize penelope ?? girl if you don’t learn to raise your dang kids right”
“Girl Corey wasn’t saying literally BEAT P’s ass. That’s how black people talk. I’m confused as to how y’all be fucking all these black men and in our culture but don’t know what the hell “popping” your kids means or what it’s for. Keep getting your ass beat by P then.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.