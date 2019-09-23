Naw, Bul Thurl: Baby-Saving Eagles Fan Sends Shady Shot At Butter-Fingered Baller Nelson Agholor

Eagles Fan Shades Player After Saving Babies “Unlike Agholor”

Listen, the one thing you should about people from Philadelphia is that they keep it a bean. No sugar-coating, no niceties, no beating-around-the-bush. Just raw, uncut realness.

Even when describing a traumatic life-and-death event, Philly residents only know how to keep it real.

Enter the unidentified hero in the now-viral video below. He and his buls were doing God’s work as they help rescue several small babies from a burning house. During a news interview, the man described his efforts and managed to squeeze in a well-played shot at Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor who caught a case of the dropsies last week against the Atlanta Falcons and yesterday against the Detroit Lions…

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

Not all heroes wear capes.