R.I.P. BIG3 And Former NBA Star Andre Emmett Killed In Dallas
Andre Emmett Killed
A member of Ice Cube’s BIG3 league has died in an unfortunate act of violence. Andre Emmett, 37, was gunned down Monday morning in Dallas.
The news comes from USA Today who cited a police report saying that Emmett was “approached by two unknown suspects as he sat in his vehicle in front of his residence in the 1800 block of N. Prairie Avenue around 2:30 a.m. “The suspects displayed a handgun and an altercation ensued, during which the victim was shot as he ran away from the suspects.”
Emmett was transported a hospital, where he died.
The baller previously played for the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Jersey Nets before playing for the BIG3.
Emmett was also a standout at Texas Tech where he became the second-leading scorer in program history.
R.I.P. Andre Emmett.
