WWHL: Mariah Huq Explains Why She STILL Hasn’t Released Receipts On Dr. Heavenly’s Hubby [Video]

Mariah Huq Speaks On Alleged Receipts Against Dr. Damon Kimes

Remember on “Married To Medicine” season 6 when Mariah Huq claimed she had receipts to show that Dr. Damon Kimes was cheating on Dr. Heavenly? Well, if you watched that season you’ll know that Mariah never produced said “receipts” but hinted to having them at the reunion.

“I don’t want to be in the gutter anymore,” said Mariah to Andy Cohen during the reunion show. “I think she don’t have the receipts,” responded Dr. Heavenly. “I think she’s a liar from the pits of hell.” “No, I do,” insisted Mariah. “In my dressing room. I’m just not even gonna go there. I’m not going to contribute.”

Mariah’s husband Dr. Aydin was also seen encouraging her to drop the alleged bombshell.

Now Mariah’s explaining why she held back on her receipts and it’s for good reason.

Mariah was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday and she told Andy and fellow guest, Adrienne C. Moore, that she didn’t whip out the receipts against Dr. Damon because she “loves him” (even though she can’t stand his wife) and because she didn’t want to “break up a family.”

Sheesh—do you believe that Mariah (still) has the receipts???