Attention Pet Parents! Your Furry Friends Will Love These Gifts

We get it: You think your pet is the goodest boy/girl in the world, and you’re probably right. So, it’s only fair that they get the best products this world has to offer, right? That’s precisely the reason why we’ve decided to curate a list of products that can help you be a better pet parent. Check them out:

Petbot App-Controlled Robot

Make sure your pet isn’t lonely when you’re away with this app-controlled robot. It has a built-in camera, two-way audio, a treat launcher, and laser so you can watch, talk, feed, and play with your pet no matter where you are. Right now, you can get it on sale for $194.99.

Allergy Test My Pet Kit

It’s virtually impossible to know all your pet’s allergies just by observing. With this easy-to-use pet sensitivity test, you can find out all the factors that can negatively impact your furry friend. You’ll discover which foods to avoid, environmental allergens to keep an eye on, household items you should keep away from them, and so much more. Usually $99, it’s now on sale for $69.

Allergy Test My Pet Kit – $69 See Deal

Adjustable Pet Selfie Smartphone Attachment

Pets are not the best selfie companions. They’re always fidgety, so you mostly get blurred shots. This smartphone attachment has a built-in clip that you can use to put their snack of choice in front of your phone, tricking them into taking decent photos with you. It even has neck joints to help you get the best angle. Get it on sale for $12.99.

Adjustable Pet Selfie Smartphone Attachment – $12.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.