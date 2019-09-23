Toe Jam & Hurl: Blac Chyna’s New Boo Thang Indulges In Podiatric Proclivities, Munches On Metatarsals At Dinner

Blac Chyna’s New Man Seen Sucking Toes At Dinner

Blac Chyna was spotted at dinner recently with a mysterious new boo who isn’t the least bit shy about PDA.

According to TMZ, Chyna and her man were dining in suburban Los Angeles when photogs spotted him with a mouth full of her thottie toes at the dinner table!

We can’t even begin to imagine what a Blac Chyna foot tastes like but we’re pretty sure it ain’t lemon beurre blanc sauce.

For Chyna’s sake we hope this relationship goes (and ends) better than her last try at love with Soulja Boy. If you remember, when they shut down he pettily and slut-shamedly tweeted “just wanted to see what the p***y felt like.”

Wonder who foot the bill for this date? *rimshot*