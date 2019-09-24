Dodged A Bullet: Eva Marcille’s Ex Kevin McCall Charged With Domestic Violence, Facing 1-Year In Jail

Kevin McCall Charged Over Domestic Violence Dispute

Alleged absentee father to Eva Marcille’s daughter, Kevin McCall, might want to clear his calendar for the next year or so because he’s been charged for putting his hands on a woman and the court has issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Kevin is now facing up to a year in jail.

According to The Blast, the charges are listed as “‘Inflicting Corporal Injury to Spouse or Cohabitant’.” A hearing was scheduled for August but the derailed singer did not appear. The court records reveal a bench warrant was issued and the hearing was rescheduled for next month.

The alleged incident went down on January 14, 2019, according to records. Back in April, we reported that McCall was arrested by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department over the same incident. He was taken into custody and booked on one felony count of injuring a spouse or cohabitant. He was released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond.

The name of the victim has not been released to the public.