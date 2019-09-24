RHOA Stars Reportedly Blindsided By Kenya’s Marc Daly Divorce—But Is She Skipping The Cast Trip?

Kenya Moore’s RHOA Cast Members Blindsided By Split

The unexpected breakup of a RHOA cast member and her husband reportedly has the ATL housewives SHOOK. As previously reported Kenya Moore and her husband of two years Marc Daly, announced last week that they were splitting amid rumors that he has a secret ex-wife and children.

The news was especially shocking considering that the couple made a joint appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show” and appeared together at a benefit reception in honor of the Black Man Lab at the Wimbish House in Atlanta.

If you found the couple’s split shocking, you’re not alone. Kenya’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” costars were reportedly blindsided by the divorce announcement.

TheJasmineBrand reports that the ladies of RHOA couldn’t believe the news—-but production is allegedly “relieved.”

Why? Well because Marc was reportedly “difficult to work with” and “had lots of restrictions concerning his participation in the show.”

Sounds fathomable, Marc was noticeably absent on the show and his appearances were very few and far in between. Remember when he finally showed up and the ladies couldn’t help but harp on his nose ring?



The ladies are currently finishing up filming season 12 and they’re taking a scheduled cast trip to Greece (must be nice).

And while rumors swirled that Kenya skipped out on the festivities, she confirmed herself that she’s currently overseas with the ladies; Cynthia, Porsha, Kandi, NeNe, Tanya Sam, and Marlo.

Kenya went on Instagram Live this morning to show fans that she’s putting on a brave face and traveling to the foreign country. She’s since added the below picture.

Will YOU be tuning in to RHOA this fall to see the fallout from Kenya’s divorce???