Knifed Up: Peter Gunz’s Baby Mama Tara Wallace Shrinks Her Waist With 360 Liposuction
Tara Wallace Goes Under The Knife
It’s time for a mommy makeover for Tara Wallace! And she deserves it!
The former ‘Love and Hip Hop NY” star just shared to her Instagram followers that she’s getting the fat sucked out of her stomach, sides, and back. The procedure is called “360 lipo”. Tara is going to look snatched!
Tara says she’s getting the surgery done to “tighten and tone” what’s there and get back to her old self before three kids.
View this post on Instagram
we are SO excited to have @iamtarawallace, one of our #Millennial #Ambassadors to come in!😍⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ THE COUNTDOWN IS ON
Tara’s surgery went down just a day ago so we will have to wait for her to heal and update up with photos.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to our #MillennialAmbassador @iamtarawallace ❤️ It was a pleasure having you in with us and you look BEAUTIFUL😍 If you missed our live, you can watch it on our story! Welcome to the Millennial Family🥳 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ No one does it better than Dr. David! Come into Millennial Plastic Surgery and get the body of your dreams🥳
We’ll keep you updated on her progress. Congrats Tara!
