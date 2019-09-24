Knifed Up: Peter Gunz’s Baby Mama Tara Wallace Shrinks Her Waist With 360 Liposuction

Tara Wallace Goes Under The Knife

It’s time for a mommy makeover for Tara Wallace! And she deserves it!

The former ‘Love and Hip Hop NY” star just shared to her Instagram followers that she’s getting the fat sucked out of her stomach, sides, and back. The procedure is called “360 lipo”. Tara is going to look snatched!

Tara says she’s getting the surgery done to “tighten and tone” what’s there and get back to her old self before three kids.

Tara’s surgery went down just a day ago so we will have to wait for her to heal and update up with photos.

We’ll keep you updated on her progress. Congrats Tara!