“Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” First Look: Snoop Dogg Details How His Angie Martinez Interview Upset 2Pac And Death Row [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Snoop Dogg Says Tupac Was Mad At Him Over Angie Martinez Interview
We’re just days away from the premiere of Angie Martinez’s new WeTV show “Untold Stories of Hip Hop.”
Starting Thursday, Angie will begin revealing some of the music industry’s best kept secrets; betrayals, money, sex, murder, addiction – nothing is off limits. Check out an early look of her sitdown with Snoop Dogg, where he revealed how his interview with HER put him in hot water with Pac!
Untold Stories of Hip Hop premieres Thursday, September 26 at 10/9C!
