“Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” First Look: Snoop Dogg Details How His Angie Martinez Interview Upset 2Pac And Death Row [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg Says Tupac Was Mad At Him Over Angie Martinez Interview

We’re just days away from the premiere of Angie Martinez’s new WeTV show “Untold Stories of Hip Hop.”

Starting Thursday, Angie will begin revealing some of the music industry’s best kept secrets; betrayals, money, sex, murder, addiction – nothing is off limits. Check out an early look of her sitdown with Snoop Dogg, where he revealed how his interview with HER put him in hot water with Pac!

Wow! What did you think so far?

Untold Stories of Hip Hop premieres Thursday, September 26 at 10/9C!