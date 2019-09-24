Late Night Meg: Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Jimmy Fallon To Introduce “Hot Girl Fall” [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion And Jimmy Fallon Bring Us “Hot Girl Fall”

Megan Thee Stallion performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first time just last week, and now, she’s back for a skit that’s perfect for the beginning of fall.

It’s time to transition from Hot Girl Summer to Hot Girl Fall, and this brand new song with Meg, Jimmy, and a special feature from Black Thought will definitely get you in the mood. Check out the adorable music video down below to see all the ways Megan Thee Stallion celebrates fall: