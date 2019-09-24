FOH, 45! Rep. John Lewis Formally Calls For Impeachment Proceedings Against Donald Trump [Video]

John Lewis Calls For Donald Trump’s Impeachment Proceedings

Rep. John Lewis took his years of experience and a heavy heart to the floor of Congress to call for the beginning of impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump for his many transgressions against democracy.

In the wake of Trump’s shady conversation with the president of Ukraine in which he asked the foreign leader to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden, Rep. Lewis decided that he can no longer sit idly by and watch cowardly Democrats and obsequious Republicans allow 53% of white women’s president to sully the White House with misdeeds.

Press play below to watch his impassioned call to action.

We can only hope that Democratic gatekeeper Nancy Pelosi is listening…