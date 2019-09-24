Will & Jada Had To Stage An Intervention After Jaden Smith’s Vegan Diet Had Him ‘Wasting Away’

Will & Jada Were Worried Jaden Smith Was Wasting Away On His Vegan Diet

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith became really worried about their son Jaden’s diet when he tried going vegan at one point.

The couple expressed this concern on Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk, where the entire Smith family sat down and discussed their relationships with food. This all happened after Will called an “emergency” meeting with them, along with Willow, Trey, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones. The family all ended up admitting that their relationship with food wasn’t the healthiest.

The conversation began with Will opening up about gaining weight on a recent vacation and being deemed “Pudgemuffin” by the women in his family, saying that for him, eating food is “like an addict.” On the other hand, Jada and Jaden are the exact opposite. Both of them said that they would rather not eat than snack throughout the day, calling it “uncomfortable.”

That’s when Will and Jada discussed the intervention they had for their son.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada explained. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.” Will also said that Jaden had “dark circles” under his eyes. “There was even a little grayness to his skin,” Will continued. “We got really nervous. But you’re definitely looking better now.”

Jaden went on to clarify that he’s now vegetarian after trying to be vegan, then went on to further explain his eating habits.

“I was just eating like two meals a day…maybe one. Maybe just that one big meal and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t get around to it.’”

Check out the entire episode of Red Table Talk with the Smith family down below: