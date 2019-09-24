Bout Damn Time, Lady! Nancy Pelosi Announces Full Support Of Donald Trump’s Impeachment Inquiry
Nancy Pelosi has finally decided to stop being a chicken s#!t Congresswoman and will support her colleagues’ desire to formally impeach 53% of white women’s President, Donald Trump.
According to NBCWashington, Pelosi is expected to announce her full support of the formal impeachment inquiry following a call to action by Rep. John Lewis earlier this afternoon.
After months of resisting, Pelosi can no longer argue for temperance after both Trump and Rudy Guiliani essentially admitted publicly that they asked the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden. The silent and alleged quid pro quo is that Ukraine will receive $400 million in military to dig up dirt on the former Vice President.
In an attempt to get ahead of his impending downfall, today Trump announced that he has authorized the release of the transcript of the conversation he had with Zelensky according to the Washington Post.
The Senate will NEVER vote to charge Trump for all his f***ery, but still, something HAD to be done.
It’s. About. To. Go. Down.
*****UPDATE***
Nancy’s made her announcement;
“Today, I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry…The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”
Watch Nancy talk impeaching Deranged Dorito below.
