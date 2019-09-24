Bout Damn Time, Lady! Nancy Pelosi Expected To Announce Full Support Of Donald Trump’s Impeachment Inquiry

Nancy Pelosi To Support Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Nancy Pelosi has finally decided to stop being a chicken s#!t Congresswoman and will support her colleagues’ desire to formally impeach 53% of white women’s President, Donald Trump.

According to NBCWashington, Pelosi is expected to announce her full support of the formal impeachment inquiry following a call to action by Rep. John Lewis earlier this afternoon.

After months of resisting, Pelosi can no longer argue for temperance after both Trump and Rudy Guiliani essentially admitted publicly that they asked the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden. The silent and alleged quid pro quo

is that Ukraine will receive $400 million in military to dig up dirt on the former Vice President.

In an attempt to get ahead of his impending downfall, today Trump announced that he has authorized the release of the transcript of the conversation he had with Zelensky according to the Washington Post.

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

The Senate will NEVER vote to charge Trump for all his f***ery, but still, something HAD to be done.

It’s. About. To. Go. Down.