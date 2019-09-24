Bruh: Texas Man Forges Wife’s Signature To Sign Divorce Papers Without Her Consent 

Texas Man Forged Wife’s Signature To File For Divorce

Some situations call for you to take matters into your own hands, while others get you arrested. That was the case for one Texas man who attempted to divorce his wife without her consent. 51-year old Paul Nixon submitted forged documents and false information to a Houston district court in an attempt to end his union with Mrs. Nixon.

According to the New York Daily News, Nixon also reportedly committed perjury when testifying in court during a divorce hearing. Authorities say the divorce has been set aside due to the fraudulent filing. Fox 6 News reports:

Authorities received a call on May 14 from a woman who said her husband had allegedly completed the divorce and that a court already filed the final decree. Through the investigation, authorities found that Nixon forged documents and submitted false information to the court. He also allegedly submitted a waiver of service with a forged signature from a notary.

Mark Herman of Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said that Nixon committed aggravated perjury when he testified during the final hearing on the validity of the documents and information. Authorities are currently still on the hunt for Nixon.