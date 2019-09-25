Nicole Murphy’s Apology For Home Wrecking And Kissing Antoine Fuqua Only Got Her DRAGGED Worse Than Before
Nicole Murphy Defends Herself To Wendy
Nicole Murphy tried to plead her case in the now-infamous kissing scandal with married man Antoine Fuqua that blew up the internet over the summer. She dug herself up from her cave and tried to plead her case to Wendy Williams on Tuesday.
It…did not go over well.
“It was a frozen-in-time thing…Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Made better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.
“I was out there for business…there were some designers out there as well so I was dealing with that… there was familiar faces out there and it happened… I was at the pool, we were on a different time zone, I was having a hard time staying awake, I was drinking an espresso.
It was a moment that should not have happened. I regret it and I apologized for it and I am a human being, it was a mistake.”
All that word salad just led to her getting re-dragged across the internet. Poor Nicole.
“#NicoleMurphy is on the
@WendyWilliams
show LYING her ass off. Talking about she wanted to clear things up but she is talking in circles ok. She KNOWINGLY kissed that married man! #WendyWilliams”
“Nicole Murphy may have apologized but the remorse, nah. She was lying and laughing the whole time.”
“Nicole Murphy really went to the Wendy Williams show to talk in circles n lie 😂😂 what was the point”
“Lmao why tf does the homewrecker Nicole Murphy still have his last name? When he has moved on with a new boo”
Wendy Williams is a messy b**** who loves drama.
She is all up in Nicole Murphy’s face & I am so tickled
“So why did Nicole Murphy go on Wendy with that half ass story? She was better off being quiet.”
“Nicole Murphy on Wendy today…”
