Congratulations! Erica Mena Reportedly Expecting A Likkle Safaree Seed

Erica Mena Reportedly Pregnant

What’s been speculated for months has seemingly been confirmed; Erica Mena is pregnant. After Erica denied expecting a likkle Safaree seed back in February, HollywoodUnlocked is reporting that Mrs. Safaree Samuels-to-be recently had a maternity shoot.

The shots have yet to be released but will reportedly be shared on the upcoming 10th season of LHHNY. Erica and Safaree, Jim Jones and Chrissy and Emily B are all expected to return to the Mona Scott Young show that kicked off the successful franchise.

When fans previously speculated that Erica was expecting noting that she had a seemingly protruding belly, she told them that she was just gaining happy weight and enjoying eating Safaree’s Jamaican food—all pun intended.

“Yo when you got good pipe every night, and you’re going hard in the gym, and life is just so good to you – glowing skin and a little gain is just what happens,” said Erica on her InstaStory.”

Her fiance Safaree’s made no qualms about wanting a baby, so we’re sure he’s ecstatic.

Fans are also speculating that Erica’s alleged baby bump was on display at the 2019 VMAs.

Congrats to the happy couple!