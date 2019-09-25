Vape Or Die: California Health Department Urges Everyone To Stop E-Cigs Until Investigation Is Over

California Health Officials Advise Against Vaping And E-Cigarettes

The vaping industry is under fire by health officials and California is taking a hard stance against the latest smoking craze.

According to LATimes, health officials in the state are urging the public to quit vaping until they can determine exactly what effects the vapor has on the lungs and body.

“We are seeing something that we have not seen before,” said Dr. Charity Dean, California’s acting public health officer, in a statement. “There are numerous unknown factors at this time, and due to the uncertainty of the exact cause, it is our recommendation that consumers refrain from vaping until the investigation has concluded.”

The fear is that the ingredients inside the liquid capsules, both nicotine and THC, that make vapor may be toxic and cause extreme damage to the lungs.

“People are getting sick and some are dying as a result of vaping,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement Tuesday. “Californians are encouraged to stop vaping until health officials fully understand what’s causing this public health crisis.”

To date there have been 530 reported cases of injuries and 7 deaths related to e-cigs.

Not that smoking is ever good regardless of the substance, but maybe the old school way is *better* than the unknown electronic way for right now.