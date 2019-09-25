Double Milf Twins: Blac Chyna & Lira Galore Scorch Instagram With Screen-Lickable Photoshoot

- By Bossip Staff
Blac Chyna & Lira Galore Melt Instagram

We love us some Blac Chyna and Lira Galore who joined forces to form BaddieTron in a very delicious photoshoot currently melting Instagram.

Why they decided to put their (suckable) feet on our necks, we’ll know soon enough, but, until then, we have these pics to get us through the rest of the week.

👀

Peep Chyna & Lira’s Instagram-sizzling pics (and reactions) on the flip.

@blacchyna & Lira blessed us with a ‘lil something to get us through the week

@LiraGalore hit us with the creep eyes and behind-the-scenes footage

👀

@blacchyna gives us another one–a very nice one

Us too, @FKashay. US TOO!

I need a fine big booty bestie so we can take pictures like Lira & Chyna

@blachcyna refusing to let us breathe

@OutTheBleu with one of a million describing this moment

    @blacchyna on her DJ Khaled–ANOTHER ONE

    @CBOBMVRLEY spreading the good word

    Ayo!! Y’all see Lira & B. Chyna photos? 👀😏😍😋

