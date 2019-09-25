Young Dolph Detained & Handcuffed By Officers In Atlanta After They Allegedly Smell Marijuana

Young Dolph Handcuffed In Atlanta, But Not Arrested

A routine traffic stop almost ended up landing Young Dolph behind bars.

The Memphis rapper was driving his Mercedez-Benz G-Wagon thought Atlanta when he saw police lights flashing behind him. According to reports from TMZ, Dolph was first told that he was being stopped because he was driving without wearing his seatbelt–but when the rapper rolled down his window to speak to officers, they claimed there was an overwhelming weed smell.

Dolph along with all of his passengers were handcuffed and told to sit on the curb while officers searched the rapper’s ride. After looking through everything, the officers were unable to find anything incriminating, so the men were free to go. Not only that, Dolph even managed to beat any backlash for not wearing a seatbelt as officers nixed giving him a ticket and let the rapper off with only a warning.

Aside from this recent run-in with the law, Dolph has been pretty quiet while managing to keep himself out of trouble, recently. Only a few days from now will mark two years since a gunman opened fire on Dolph in Hollywood. Only a few months prior, the rapper’s car was shot up over 100 times while he was in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s good to know Dolph has been laying pretty low recently following all of his public drama. Check out footage from his traffic stop down below: