The Breakfast Club: A$AP Ferg Talks ‘Floor Seats,’ Remaining Unproblematic, Tekashi 6ix9ine & More [Video]

A$AP Ferg Stops By The Breakfast Club For A Laid Back Conversation

A$AP Ferg rolled through The Breakfast Club this week for an interview about music, current events, and everything in between.

While he’s in the hot seat, the New York native talks about his thoughts on the Tekashi 6ix9ine court case, how he continues to stay unproblematic in the industry, plus, his thoughts on his latest project Floor Seats and what it was like getting City Girlz and Asian Da Brat on the same record.

Peep the conversation down below to hear what Ferg has to say: