Add It To The Resume: Nick Cannon To Host & Produce His Own Syndicated Daytime Talk Show In 2020

Nick Cannon To Host & Produce Syndicated Daytime Talk Show

Nick Cannon is a man of many hats (and turbans) and now, he’s adding yet another job to his resume.

The Wild ‘N Out creator is shifting from primetime to daytime as the host of a new, nationally syndicated daytime talk show in 2020 in a deal with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. According to Deadline, Cannon will co-produce via his production company, Ncredible Entertainment.

“We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms,” said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein. “The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show. Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.”

Right now, Nick Cannon is coming off as the host of the first season as host of Fox’s insanely successful The Masked Singer, which drew more than 17 million viewers in its record-breaking 2018 debut. Before that, he previously served as host of NBC’s talent competition series, America’s Got Talent for eight seasons. This past July, Cannon took over Big Boy’s longtime morning slot launching Power 106’s Nick Cannon Mornings.

“After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show. I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds,” said Cannon. “When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”

Nick has been putting in work for years hosting different shows and absolutely killing it, it’s only right he finally get his very own platform. Congrats, Mr. Cannon!