WELP: Memo Released Of Deranged Dorito’s Ukraine Call, Cheeto Cretin Corruptly Asked “For A Favor” On Biden

Trump’s Ukraine Call Memo Released

YOUR President is an idiot and Republicans won’t do anything about it.

After an impeachment inquiry was launched, the White House released a memo of what went down on a phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This comes after both Trump and Rudy Guiliani essentially admitted publicly that they asked him to investigate Joe Biden but denied that there was any quid pro quo. Despite that, there are allegations that Ukraine would receive $400 million in military technology in return for the favor.

The memo is out and it’s pretty damning. In it, Trump absolutely asks for a “favor” from Zelensky in the form of information on Joe Biden and his son.

“It would be great,” said Oxidized Orange Juice in Office. “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” he added appearing to refer to US Attorney General Bill Barr. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”

In case you’re unaware, both Trump and Rudy Guiliani alleged that Biden tried to stop an investigation into a Ukrainian company where his son served as a board member.

NBC and other news organizations are being sure to call the release a MEMO (and not a transcript) noting that the White House said certain parts were “inaudible.”

White House releases memo of President Trump's call with Ukraine President Zelenskiy (pages 1-4 of 5). https://t.co/jDzMS6fIVA pic.twitter.com/foKccR42gV — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 25, 2019

Convenient that we’re getting a memo and not a full transcript, right? If we’re getting this information, can you imagine what was redacted???

Orange Piss POTUS has since responded and he’s calling it a “nothing call.”

In first remarks after release of Ukraine transcript, Pres. Trump dismisses the controversial call as a "nothing call, other than a lot of people said I never knew you could so nice." https://t.co/aTt6ftCFhG pic.twitter.com/MA8br2vSQW — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2019

SURE THING, SIS.