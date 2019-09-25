Call Jesus: T.I. Felt Church Preyed On His Pockets During Kanye’s Sunday Service, Jamal Bryant Denies It Expeditiously!
Kanye’s Sunday service was held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta a little over a week ago, and it went down with a few hitches according to rapper T.I.
Tip attended the event with his wife Tiny and the couple sat next to 2 Chainz and wife Keshia. Folks wondered what was going on in the rapper’s head after this photo of Tip squinching up his face was shared on social media.
Now we know that Clifford felt offended by the church allegedly shaking him and his fellow millionaire guests down for cash wayyyy before Yeezy even hit the stage.
“When we sat down there was a whole new agenda. It was like they rung the red bell at the Player’s Club,” T.I. said.
Killer Mike called it being “finessed out some money.”
T.I. added, “It’s not that I have [anything] against pastors or against preachers so-to-speak. It’s just I’ve been raised in the trenches and I was taught to peep game. You ain’t [about to] run no game on me. I will not be extorted.”
Pastor Jamal Bryant has since responded to T.I.’s claims that the church was being thirsty for money during the special service. He says the service was the usual church service, no unusual requests for money were made. He then went ahead and named all of the ways the church has used money donated for charity.
“I don’t want Sunday to be used as further ammunition as to why people don’t go to church without them knowing at this same church we gave 5000 pairs of new back to school shoes to kids of #Atlanta, or that we spearheaded 9 million campaign to support @bennett_college , or that we bailed out nonviolent offenders or that we partnered with @delta to send 4 cargo to #Bahamas for hurricane release or that we’ve partnered with @_hamptonu to place 95 displaced students or that we fed the furloughed workers for two weeks while the government was shut down or that we went into housing projects to feed kids of #dekalb county during spring break. For none of these projects were you solicited for a donation.”
To my comrades @troubleman31 & @killermike let me first say I appreciate your unwavering commitment to the empowerment of this generation. We have echoed the same sentiments on many issues down through the years and was energized by the partnership. I was awakened to your clip this morning and felt compelled to lend context. To have both of you in church was meaningful for many reasons. This is the largest demographic of blacks who don’t buy into organized religion in our history and in large measure because of reasons you have illuminated. To not give redress would be an assault to the body of Christ when I believe I am an ambassador as the two of you are for your field. I don’t want Sunday to be used as further ammunition as to why people don’t go to church without them knowing at this same church we gave 5000 pairs of new back to school shoes to kids of #Atlanta, or that we spearheaded 9 million campaign to support @bennett_college , or that we bailed out nonviolent offenders or that we partnered with @delta to send 4 cargo to #Bahamas for hurricane release or that we’ve partnered with @_hamptonu to place 95 displaced students or that we fed the furloughed workers for two weeks while the government was shut down or that we went into housing projects to feed kids of #dekalb county during spring break. For none of these projects were you solicited for a donation.The reality is when I came to @newbirthmbc 9 months ago I was met with a 30 million dollar debt that must be paid so that we can be free to do real community development like affordable housing ,entrepreneur work space and medical clinics. I’ve been teaching on self help which are values you both promote. @bishophilliard was invited months ago with no knowledge #kanyewest was coming or either of you. So there was NO money grab intention but part of an internal strategy to mobilize our church community to move towards economic independence. As black men I hope we can come together “expeditiously” to find common ground to build. I want to invite both of you to come and give church another chance. I promise you I’m more interested in your life than your life savings! #runthejewels #bigthingspoppin
T.I. has since responded that it was “love and respect” and asked the pastor to pray for him.
“Nothing but Love and Respect for you @jamalhbryant I’m still shoulder to shoulder in the struggle with you. Pardon my progress…U know God still has me under construction😉. Our views may differ on some matters, but we are both aligned and move in unison on behalf of our people. So yes, of course, we can come together… I never considered us separated or torn apart.
I’m always willing to sit and fellowship with you or anybody else who institute change & make significant steps toward progress for our people. Don’t know how soon I’ll be in your neck of the woods again tho so maybe another venue would better enable us to meet “ExpediTIously”
I’m here when you need me…Just as I always have been. Take it lightly,& continue to pray for me.🙏🏽 Lord knows I need it😇”
