Call Jesus: T.I. Felt Church Preyed On His Pockets During Kanye’s Sunday Service, Jamal Bryant Denies It Expeditiously!

T.I. Felt “Exploited” During Kanye’s Sunday Service But The Pastor Denies It

Kanye’s Sunday service was held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta a little over a week ago, and it went down with a few hitches according to rapper T.I.

Tip attended the event with his wife Tiny and the couple sat next to 2 Chainz and wife Keshia. Folks wondered what was going on in the rapper’s head after this photo of Tip squinching up his face was shared on social media.

Now we know that Clifford felt offended by the church allegedly shaking him and his fellow millionaire guests down for cash wayyyy before Yeezy even hit the stage.

“When we sat down there was a whole new agenda. It was like they rung the red bell at the Player’s Club,” T.I. said. Killer Mike called it being “finessed out some money.” T.I. added, “It’s not that I have [anything] against pastors or against preachers so-to-speak. It’s just I’ve been raised in the trenches and I was taught to peep game. You ain’t [about to] run no game on me. I will not be extorted.”

Pastor Jamal Bryant has since responded to T.I.’s claims that the church was being thirsty for money during the special service. He says the service was the usual church service, no unusual requests for money were made. He then went ahead and named all of the ways the church has used money donated for charity.

“I don’t want Sunday to be used as further ammunition as to why people don’t go to church without them knowing at this same church we gave 5000 pairs of new back to school shoes to kids of #Atlanta, or that we spearheaded 9 million campaign to support @bennett_college , or that we bailed out nonviolent offenders or that we partnered with @delta to send 4 cargo to #Bahamas for hurricane release or that we’ve partnered with @_hamptonu to place 95 displaced students or that we fed the furloughed workers for two weeks while the government was shut down or that we went into housing projects to feed kids of #dekalb county during spring break. For none of these projects were you solicited for a donation.”

T.I. has since responded that it was “love and respect” and asked the pastor to pray for him.