Shook Ones: U.S. Army Warns That ‘Joker’ Movie May Be Targeted For Mass Shootings By “Incel Extremists”

U.S. Army Warns Of Potential Shooting At ‘Joker’ Screenings

Why so serious? Because muthaf***as are crazy.

According to the Gizmodo, the United States military send out an “official use only” email warning service members to identify exits and to “run, hide, fight” in the event of a shooting at screenings of the soon-to-be released Joker movie.

Army officials say they received a bulletin from the FBI warning of potential threats but did not have specific suspects or plots. They say that the notice was circulated strictly as a precaution.

However…

A separate memo, issued on Monday by senior officials in the U.S. Army’s criminal investigation division, stated that the Army had obtained “credible” intelligence from Texas law enforcement officials pertaining to “disturbing and very specific chatter” on the dark web “regarding the targeting of an unknown movie theater during the release.”

These threats are a result of “incels” who left threatening messages on social media. For those who are unaware, incels are “involuntarily celibate” men who blame women for not giving them sex. These people are often violent in their ideology and there are documented reports of fatal violence that they have enacted like James Holmes, who killed 12 people during a screening of The Dark Knight Rises back in 2012.

What does this incel violence have to do with Joker, you ask? Well…

The gritty film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, reportedly makes strides to depict its titular character in a far more realistic fashion than his comics counterpart. Rather than being transformed into the “Joker” after falling into a vat of acid—as the villain so often does in depictions of his DC Comics origin—a harsh life compounded by constant mockery and an inability to “get the girl” is what ultimately leads to his rise as the infamously batty executioner of comic book lore.

We’d love to say that this is much ado about nothing, but the fact of the matter is that mass shootings are a regular occurrence these days sadly we have to be prepared as best we can.

Please be safe this weekend if you plan on seeing the film.