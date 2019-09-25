Ashton Kutcher Is Helping Poor People “Punk’d” Into Deep Student Loan Debt On “Going From Broke” [VIDEO]

Ashton Kutcher Executive Producing Crackle Series Helping People Financially Crippled By Student Debt

We gots no love for Sallie Mae, Navient or any other student loan debt collecting jerks — so we’re happy to learn that Ashton Kutcher is addressing the issue that affects over 44 million Americans who collectively owe a whopping $1.5 trillion in federal student loan debt. Kutcher is executive producing a new Crackle Original, “Going From Broke,” along with Matador Content and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, launching Thursday, October 17th exclusively on the free streaming service.

Leading the charge to support millennials in overcoming their crippling financial struggles is host Dan Rosensweig, Chegg CEO, and financial expert Danetha Doe who go one on one with young people living in pricey Los Angeles, what they thought would be The City of Dreams, to change their habits, gain financial confidence and become CEO of their own lives. Although they all come from different backgrounds and circumstances, each of the participants have one thing in common– extreme debt.

Check out the trailer below:

Rosensweig and Doe challenge millennials to address everything from savings and spending to taxes, bills, co-loans and more. Ultimately, each of the subjects are given “homework,” tailored next steps meant to be tackled within a specific and timely window. It’s not comfortable, it’s not easy, but it’s necessary if they want financial stability. Throughout each of the 10 half-hours, viewers also get valuable insights and advice from several leading and trusted experts including award-winning personal finance journalist Jean Chatzky and Farnoosh Tarobi, bestselling author and podcast reporter.

Anybody else kind of jealous we didn’t know about this sooner so we too could have some help?