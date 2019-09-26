Aloha! Scrappy & Bambi Throw A Moana-Themed Birthday Party For 1-Year-Old Baby Breland

Scrappy And Bambi Throw Birthday Party For Baby Breland

Lil Scrappy and Bambi recently threw a purely precious birthday party for their 1-year-old son. The happy #LHHATL couple had a tropical Moana themed celebration for baby Breland whose the spitting image of both parents.

The party was held at the couple’s ATL home complete with Moana cut-outs, signs, balloons and costumes.

Scrappy even got in on the action and put on a costume from the movie.

Attendees included Breland’s grandparents Mama Dee and Ernest…

as well as DJ Holiday and his wife Ebony “Risky” Jones.

Breland’s big sister Emani, of course, was on hand and she posed for pics with her little bro…

and Breland’s Auntie Malaysia Pargo also stopped by with her kids in tow.

Happy birthday Breland!

See more photos from his Moana-themed party on the flip.