That Escalated FAST: Malik Yoba Curses Out Interviewer For Pressing Trans Teen Rape Allegation Questions — “F*CK YOU!”

Malik Yoba Storms Out On Interview Regarding His “Love” For The Trans Community

Actor Malik Yoba wants to advocate for trans women but if you press on about allegations made against him by a former trans teen sex worker, he’ll say “F-CK YOU!”.

In an interview with The Root, Yoba completely melted down when he was asked for a second time about Mariah Lopez Ebony, a trans woman who alleges she was paid to perform sex acts on the adult actor starting when she was just 13-years-old. Ebony originally made the claims in a Facebook post and has not wavered on her story, despite Yoba claiming not to know what she’s talking about.

In the interview clip, Malik completely loses his cool after stating he didn’t know Lopez Ebony, period. It seems like the interview questions were rehearsed beforehand and when the interviewer went in with the question for the second time, the actor lost his marbles.

“We said that we were going to focus on policy and you staying on allegations. I don’t appreciate this sh-t at all homie. This is not what we f*cking discussed. We sat for four f*cking hours. WE SAT FOR FOUR F*CKING HOURS. F*CK YOU! This is my f*cking life.”

Peep the whole video here.